MAR vs GOZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 Match 37, December 2, 01:00 pm IST

>MAR vs GOZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 between Marsa and Gozo: Marsa and Gozo will square off against each other in the 37th and 38th matches of ECS T10 Malta 2021 on Thursday, December 2. The crucial fixtures for both sides will be hosted at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta and first match is scheduled to start at 01:00 PM IST, the reverse fixture will commence at 03:00 PM IST.

Marsa needs to win one of their remaining two fixtures to confirm their quarter-final spot. They kept their knockout chances alive with two back-to-back wins against Royal Strikers by nine wickets and 53 runs, respectively, on Wednesday. They had a reasonable tournament so far, with two wins, three losses, and a no-result. They are currently placed at the third spot in the Group B points table.

Advertisement

Gozo, on the other hand, are in deep trouble at the moment, they too need to win their last two league stage matches to give a bleak chance of qualifying for the knockouts. With one win and five losses so far, they are placed at the fourth spot in the Group B standings with just two points to their name.

>Ahead of the match between Marsa and Gozo; here is everything you need to know:

>MAR vs GOZ Telecast

The Marsa vs Gozo match will not be broadcasted in India.

>MAR vs GOZ Live Streaming

The match between MAR vs GOZ is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

>MAR vs GOZ Match Details

The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Thursday, December 2 at 01:00 pm IST. Both sides will face each other in a reverse clash on the same day at the same venue, starts at 03:00 PM IST.

>MAR vs GOZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Haroon Mughal

Vice-Captain: Aji Wilson

>Suggested Playing XI for MAR vs GOZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Niraj Khanna, Senthil Raj

Batters: Zeeshan Khan, Gurjeet Singh, Milton Devasia

All-rounders: Fanyan Mughal, Haroon Mughal, Aji Wilson

Bowlers: Ajeesh Antony, Sandeep Sasikumar, Fazil Rahman

>MAR vs GOZ Probable XIs:

>Marsa: Zeeshan Khan, Fanyan Mughal, Niraj Khanna, Gurjeet Singh, Nowell Khosla, Haroon Mughal (C), Noman Mehar, Fazil Rahman, David Athwal, Farhan Masih, Johnnie Grima (WK)

>Gozo: Joshby Job, Milton Devasia, Aji Wilson, Rajan Sharma, Sandesh Khatri, Ajeesh Antony, Jerin Jacob (C), Indika Thilan Perera, Senthil Raj (WK), Sandeep Sasikumar, Rishal Simon

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here