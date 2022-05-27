MAR vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction For ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs, May 27, 6:30 PM IST

MAR vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 match between Marsta and Indiska CC: Norsborq Cricket Ground will host the final quarter-final match of the ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 between Marsta and Indiska CC on Friday, May 27. Marsta and Indiska experienced contrasting rides in the league round.

Marsta ended up at the top place in the Group B points tally. They lost only one league match throughout the competition while winning as many as seven games. Marsta are currently on a six-match winning streak and are expected to make it seven in a row on Friday.

Speaking of Indiska CC, they could win only two of their eight league matches. The team qualified for the next round by finishing second-last in Group A. Indiska’s last two games saw them losing to Botkyrka by 42 and 37 runs respectively.

Ahead of the match between Marsta and Indiska CC, here is everything you need to know:

MAR vs IND Telecast

Marsta vs Indiska CC game will not be telecast in India

MAR vs IND Live Streaming

The ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAR vs IND Match Details

MAR vs IND match will be played at the Norsborq Cricket Ground at 6:30 PM IST on May 27, Friday.

MAR vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Gurvinder Singh

Vice-Captain: Waqas Haider

Suggested Playing XI for MAR vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Shahid Mustafa, Arijit Ghosh

Batters: Waqas Haider, Keyur Patel, Fahad Waqas

All-rounders: Share Ali, Sachin Sharma, Gurvinder Singh

Bowlers: Ajmal Raza, Sanjay Kumar-Samreen, Arshpreet Singh

MAR vs IND Probable XIs

Marsta: Sohail Khan, Zulifgar Ali, Ajmal Raza, Waqas Haider, Fahad Waqas, Asif Loan, Shahid Mustafa (c&wk), Aweem Ullah, Arslan Atta, Islam, Share Ali

Indiska CC: Shubham Saraswat, Sanjay Kumar-Samreen, Gurvinder Singh, Arijit Ghosh(wk), Sachin Sharma, Manish Jamwal, Amandeep Singh, Keyur Patel, Arshpreet Singh, Arjun Singh, Tanzim Thobhani

