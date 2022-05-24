MAR vs STT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 match between Marsta and Stockholm Tigers: Marsta and Stockholm Tigers will face off in the ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 match on Tuesday, May 24, at the Norsborq Cricket Ground.

Marsta need to make a comeback to the winning ways on Tuesday. The team started well in the tournament by defeating Hammarby by nine wickets. They chased the target of 84 runs within 7.4 overs. However, the team lost its next match to the same opposition by eight wickets. While batting in the first innings, they posted a low score of 76 runs on the board.

Stockholm Tigers, on the other hand, are a team to beat in the T10 Championship. They have won both their league matches to occupy the top slot in the Group B points table. Their first two victories in the competition came against Stockholm Mumbai Indians by nine wickets and 13 runs.

Ahead of the match between Marsta and Stockholm Tigers, here is everything you need to know:

MAR vs STT Telecast

Marsta vs Stockholm Tigers game will not be telecast in India

MAR vs STT Live Streaming

The ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAR vs STT Match Details

MAR vs STT match will be played at the Norsborq Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST on May 24, Tuesday.

MAR vs STT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Asif Ferdoush

Vice-Captain - Choudry Share Ali

Suggested Playing XI for MAR vs STT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Humayun Jyoti

Batters: Waqas Haider, Asif Ferdoush, Choudry Share Ali

All-rounders: Zulifqar Ali, Faruk Ahmed, Deba Sen, Piyal Rehman

Bowlers: Shahnawazur Rahman, Sayem Chowdhury, Ajmal Raza

MAR vs STT Probable XIs:

Marsta: Zahid Naqwi, Piyal Rehman, Hamid Mehmood, Choudry Share Ali, Aweem Ullah, Waqas Haider, Amjad Khwaja, Kamran Ali, Ajmal Raza, Qambar Syed, Zulifqar Ali

Stockholm Tigers: Arif Hossain, Sayem Chowdhury, Shahnawazur Rahman, Ashraful Alam, Humayun Jyoti(wk), Raz Imtiaz, Deba Sen, Ahmed Kawser, Rizvi Hoque, Asif Ferdous, Faruk Ahmed

