MAR vs UME Dream11 Team Prediction For ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, May 25, 12:30 PM IST

MAR vs UME Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 match between Marsta and Umea: Fans can expect a high-voltage game between Marsta and Umea on Wednesday as the ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 is heading towards its business days. Marsta have almost confirmed their place in the playoffs while Umea need to buckle up.

Marsta are atop the Group B standings with three wins from four games. The team must have gained a lot of confidence from its last two consecutive wins against Stockholm Tigers by nine and four wickets. Marsta batters are in an unreal form in the league. Playing against the Tigers, they chased the target of 72 runs within 4.1 overs.

Umea, on the other hand, need to win almost all their remaining league games to qualify for the second round. They are currently at the bottom with two losses and one victory. After losing their first two games, Umea defeated Hammarby by nine wickets to collect two crucial points.

Ahead of the match between Marsta and Umea, here is everything you need to know:

MAR vs UME Telecast

Marsta vs Umea game will not be telecast in India

MAR vs UME Live Streaming

The ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAR vs UME Match Details

MAR vs UME match will be played at the Norsborq Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST on May 25, Wednesday.

MAR vs UME Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sohail Adnan

Vice-Captain: Choudry Share Ali

Suggested Playing XI for MAR vs UME Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Aynal Rana

Batters: Waqas Haider, Tatbeeq Raza Ullah, Choudry Share Ali

All-rounders: Zulifqar Ali, Sohail Adnan Piyal Rehman, Amir Husseini

Bowlers: Kaiyum Miah, Ajmal Raza, Kamran Ali

MAR vs UME Probable XIs

Marsta: Amjad Khwaja, Kamran Ali, Zahid Naqwi, Piyal Rehman, Hamid Mehmood, Choudry Share Ali, Aweem Ullah, Waqas Haider, Qambar Syed, Zulifqar Ali, Ajmal Raza

Umea: Aynal Rana, Kaiyum Miah, Sohail Adnan, Majid Mustafa, Tatbeeq Raza Ullah, Amir Husseini, Pradeep Singh, Gopinathan Manavalan, Syed Junaid, Farhad Jaffari, Tahir Mujtaba

