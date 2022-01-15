Marco Jansen Didn't Think About IPL And Puts Country First: Ashwell Prince Hails Young Pacer For Not Backing Down Against Jasprit Bumrah

Former South Africa opener Ashwell Prince heaped praise on young pacer Marco Jansen for not backing down in the battle against Bumrah. During the second Test match in Johannesburg, Janson and Bumrah were involved in a heated altercation which became the highlight of the match. Jansen targeted Bumrah with a barrage of short balls to which the Indian player didn’t duck and instead went for his shots while exchanging stares and words with the 21-year-old left-arm pacer.

After copping one on his right arm, Bumrah dusted off his shoulder in an apparent riposte to Jansen’s stare. Another bouncer followed which struck the Indian on the helmet. Bumrah made it evident that he was unimpressed with Jansen’s methods and had a few words for him.

Interestingly, both fast bowlers played for the same franchise in IPL 2021 - Mumbai Indians. While, Bumrah has been retained by the five-time IPL champions while the young Proteas pacer will enter the auction.

Prince hailed Jansen for putting his country over his relationships in IPL in the battle against Bumrah.

“One more thing I particularly enjoyed during #SAvIND series, the fact that #MarcoJansen didn’t back down once in the battle with Bumrah! He didn’t think about the IPL and how it might affect his relationships with people there. He put his country 1st, the way it should be," Prince wrote on his official Twitter profile.

Jansen picked 19 wickets in his debut series and troubled the Indian batters with his disciplined bowling.

The former batter further said that sport is about competing and not about bank balance which is a lesson for youth.

“Well done kid, don’t ever change. You be you and if people can’t respect you for being you, being competitive, putting your country 1st. That’s their problem. Sport is about competing, not giving an inch and upholding the spirit of the game. Not about bank balances. #lesson2youth" said Prince.

South Africa won the Test series by 2-1 by registering a 7-wicket victory in Cape Town. The two teams will now engage in a three-match ODI series starting from January 19.

