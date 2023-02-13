Marco Jansen Wins SA20 Title For Sunrisers Eastern Cape With A Stunning six

Sunrisers Eastern Cape created history on Sunday, February 12, after becoming the first-ever winner of the SA20 tournament. The Aiden Markram-led side clinched a four-wicket win over Pretoria Capitals in the summit clash to win the inaugural edition of the competition. English wicketkeeper Adam Rossington notched a quickfire half-century to guide his side to a memorable win at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Roelof van der Merwe excelled in the bowling as he picked up four wickets in the game. Pacer Marco Jansen scored the winning runs in the final as he slammed a terrific six on the second delivery of the 17th over. The jubilant Sunrisers Eastern Cape players took part in an ecstatic celebration following the triumph. A video of Jansen’s winning stroke has now gone viral. The official Twitter handle of the SA20 tournament also shared a clip of the shot. “That winning moment," read the caption.

The footage soon triggered a buzz as cricket fans and followers showered praise on the victorious Sunrisers Eastern Cape side.

A fan lavished huge praise on Marco Jansen as he felt that the left-arm South Africa pacer will be an expensive buy at the next Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. “Marco Jansen has improved his batting significantly. At the next mega IPL auction, he will surely get around Rs 15 crore," read the comment.

“Congratulations Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Well played Pretoria Capitals," read another tweet.

One person opined that Aiden Markram will be named as the captain of the South Africa cricket team and Sunrisers Hyderabad. “Hear me out, Aiden Markam as South Africa T20I captain and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain," the comment read.

Another Twitter user voiced a similar opinion and wrote, “Debates ends. Aiden Markram the captain!"

Coming back to the final match, batting first, Pretoria Capitals could only manage to register a total of 135. Kusal Mendis emerged as his side’s highest scorer with 21. Sunrisers Eastern Cape also failed to secure a solid start to their run chase as veteran South Africa batter Temba Bavuma departed in the second over of the innings. Adam Rossington eventually produced a crucial knock to earn the title for his side. Rossington smashed four boundaries and five sixes in the final.

Aiden Markram won the Player of the Series award for showcasing his tremendous all-around prowess in the tournament. The 28-year-old registered 366 runs along with 11 wickets in the SA20.

