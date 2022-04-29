Marcus Harris Omitted from Australia Test Squad for Sri Lanka Tour; Pat Cummins Rested for T20Is

SYDNEY: Opener Marcus Harris has been left out of the Australia squad for the two-test tour of Sri Lanka in June and July, although he will have a chance to press for a return as part of the “A" team also touring. Australia announced strong squads for all three formats for the seven-week tour, which will include a three-match Twenty20 series, five one-day internationals as well as the two tests in Galle.

Test captain Pat Cummins will be rested for the T20s, while spinner Adam Zampa will miss the entire tour because of the impending birth of his first child. Harris opened the batting in four of the five tests in the Ashes series around the new year before being dropped for Usman Khawaja for the fifth test and the recent tour of Pakistan.

Khawaja grabbed two centuries and had two scores in the 90s as Australia triumphed 1-0 in the three-match series in Pakistan, locking him in as David Warner’s opening partner for the foreseeable future.

Others who played roles in Australia’s 4-0 Ashes triumph who missed out on the test squad were pace bowlers Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser, although the former will also tour with the T20 and “A" squads.

Spinner Mitchell Swepson, who made his debut on the Pakistan tour, retained his place in the test squad.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis, who is yet to be capped at test level, was included in all four squads.

The “A" team will play two one-day matches in Colombo and two first class matches in Hambantota in June.

“It’s incredibly exciting to have an Australia A component which offers the further flexibility and opportunity for players to be available for and cross over into all squads," chief selector George Bailey said in a news release.

“That could be from a test or white ball preparation perspective or an opportunity to impress at an international level."

Test squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.ODI squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.T20 squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner.

‘A’ squad: Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Peter Handscomb, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Henry Hunt, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nic Maddinson, Todd Murphy, Josh Philippe, Matt Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, Tanveer Sangha, Mark Steketee.

