Marcus Stoinis Reveals MS Dhoni's Advice Which Was a Filter For Him in Training

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis opened up on his conversation with the former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the Indian Premier League 2021. Dhoni is one of the smartest brains in the cricketing world and players from opposition teams often meet the legendary player after the match to seek some advice to improve their game. Stoinis, who played for Delhi Capitals in IPL, also had an honest chat with Dhoni after his team’s match against Chennai Super Kings.

Stonis said that Dhoni understood him well and revealed to him how CSK bowlers planned to bowl him.

“He was actually very honest with me. He understood me very well and he sort of said how they (CSK) would try to bowl to me and how he tried to set the fields for me. [It] was both a compliment but also a little dig where I have to figure out which way to take it and I’m taking it as a compliment (laughs)," Stoinis said in a conversation with The Grade Cricketer’s YouTube channel.

“It was very interesting he did say that it’s very obvious how some people want to take some responsibility and stay until the end, whereas some people are willing to take the risk early to, sort of, either try and get ahead of the game or walk off and he identifies that within the team," Stoinis added.

Stoinis further revealed Dhoni’s belief and said his advice helped him filter what to focus on in the training session.

“We spoke about training, we spoke about his belief on ‘Work on your weakness as long as it’s not taking anything away from your strength’. So he spoke about how a lot of coaches will ask you to work on things and you might work on the short ball and then you start missing the full ball which was a really, really nice filter for me for training," the all-rounder added.

Dhoni is currently donning the role of mentor in the Indian cricket team for the ongoing T20 World Cup. This is the first time when India are playing the marquee T20 tournament without Dhoni as their captain, who led them to the title during 2007.

