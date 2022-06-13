Mark Alleyne, Neil Killeen to Assist England Coach Matthew Mott Ahead of Netherlands Tour

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday announced that Mark Alleyne and Neil Killeen (pace bowling coach) will join Matthew Mott’s coaching group for England’s three-match ODI series trip to the Netherlands this week.

While Alleyne will be the batting coach, Killeen will serve as the pace bowling coach alongside Richard Dawson and Carl Hopkinson, who make up the rest of Mott’s coaching staff.

Alleyne, who played ten ODIs for England, also holds the positions of a Test scout for ECB, assistant coach of Welsh Fire in The Hundred and Assistant Director of Sport at Marlborough College. Killeen, on the other hand, works as an assistant Lead & Bowling Coach at Durham County Cricket Club.

“I am really looking forward to joining up with England’s white-ball squad for the ODI series, it’s a great opportunity to work with new head coach Matthew Mott and captain Eoin Morgan alongside an exciting new squad. Hopefully, the knowledge and experiences I gain can be brought back and assist in benefiting Durham ahead of our last few T20 games and into the Royal London campaign," said Killeen on his appointment.

Both Alleyne and Killeen have worked with the senior England men’s team before, Killeen with the ODI squad that played Ireland at the Ageas Bowl in 2020 and Alleyne with the T20I squad during the recent tour of the West Indies this year.

England, led by their 2019 Men’s Cricket World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan, will leave for the Netherlands on Tuesday, with the first ODI to be held on Friday, followed by second and third ODIs on June 19 and 22 at Amstelveen.

