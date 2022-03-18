Mark Wood of Lucknow Super Giants Ruled Out of IPL 2022: Report

Lucknow Super Giants have been handed a big blow a nearly a week before the start of IPL 2022 after star pacer Mark Wood was ruled out from the upcoming season due to an injury. Wood, who is currently with the England squad for their ongoing tour of West Indies, injured his elbow during the first Test and subsequently sat out of the second Test in Barbados.

LSG shelled out Rs 7.5 crore for Wood at the IPL mega auction held last season.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has informed the franchise of Wood’s unavailability for the entirety of the season. LSG will be expected to name a replacement soon.

Advertisement

Wood had bowled 17 overs during the first Test against West Indies in North Sound before pulling out of the contest citing an elbow issue. He was left out from England’s XI for the second Test with Saqib Mahmood making his Test debut as his replacement.

“He’s been exceptional for us of late. He’s a big part of this team moving forward but it gives other guys opportunities," Root had said ahead of the match.

After being bought by LSG for a princely amount, Wood had talked about how unreal it felt watching teams making astronomical bids to secure his services.

“As soon as the final amount was confirmed Sarah asked what it was in pounds – I might have to freeze all our accounts so it doesn’t disappear," Wood told The Guardian. “But we’re delighted. It’s a weird experience. It feels like a computer game – almost not real, like transfers on Football Manager – but it’s also very real when you get signed."

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here