Marnus Labuschagne Becomes Fifth Fastest Batter to 2000 Test Runs, Reaches Milestone in Just 34 Innings

Australia top-order batter Marnus Labuschagne who recently attained his career-best positions in the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings, has reached a milestone on Thursday, December 16, 2021. On the opening day of Ashes 2021-22 second Test, he became the fifth-fastest batter to score 2000 runs in Test cricket.

The 27-year-old took 34 innings to reach 2000 Test runs which is one better than fellow Aussie Kevin Douglas Walters and batting legend Brian Lara. Only Sir Don Bradman, George Headly, Herb Sutcliffe, Michael Hussey have reached this milestone faster than him.

Advertisement

While Sir Don Bradman took just 22 innings, West Indies legend George Headley reached the mark in 32 innings. While England’s Herb Sutcliffe and Australia’s Michael Hussey took 33 innings each.

>ALSO READ | Ashes 2021-22: Stuart Broad Plays 150th Test; Here Are The Others to Achieve The Feat

On Wednesday, Labuschagne rose to number two in ICC Test rankings, following his fighting first innings score of 74 in first Ashes Test. He climbed to No. 2 from the fourth spot. The performance meant the right-hander overtook Smith and Williamson who dropped down a place each.

In the Adelaide Pink-ball Test, Marnus Labuschagne joined David Warner after Marcus Harris lost his wicket to a brilliant catch by> England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler. Labuschagne and Warner then added 172 runs for the second wicket with both batters completing their half-centuries before the southpaw fell prey to Ben Stokes, just five runs short of his century.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here