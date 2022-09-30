Martin Guptill Turns 36: Top Five Memorable Innings by New Zealand Batter

Martin Guptill is one of the most destructive batters in International cricket. When Guptill is in prime touch, he can become a nightmare for even the most premier bowlers. While Guptill is an all-format player, he is priceless to New Zealand’s one-day side. Therefore, it isn’t surprising that Guptill’s most memorable knocks have come in ODIs. Some pundits even tout him as New Zealand’s greatest limited-overs player.

In 198 ODIs, Guptill has scored 7346 runs at an impressive average of 41.73. However, Guptill’s overall impact on New Zealand cricket cannot be measured by just numbers. Guptill is known for his dynamic strokeplay and blistering sixes. But his lasting legacy will be his role in New Zealand’s white-ball revolution. On the eve of his 36th birthday, let us take a look at some of the best knocks of Martin Guptill in International cricket.

180* vs New Zealand – March 1, 2017

Martin Guptill smashed 180 runs in the 4th ODI against South Africa in Hamilton in 2017. New Zealand easily chased down the target of 280 runs and levelled the five-match ODI series, courtesy of Guptill’s memorable century. Guptill’s score is the highest by a New Zealander in an ODI chase. 237* vs West Indies – March 21, 2015

Martin Guptill’s 237 in the 4th quarter-final against the West Indies at the 2015 ODI World Cup is regarded as one of the finest knocks in the history of the tournament. Guptill’s knock of 237 included 11 towering sixes. Riding on the back of his sensational unbeaten double hundred, the Kiwis scripted a win in the high-stakes quarter-final. 115 vs Ireland – July 15, 2022

In the 3rd ODI of the three-match series against Ireland, Guptill notched up his 18th century in ODIs. Guptill’s whirlwind knock of 115 ensured that New Zealand won the match by 1 run and registered an impressive clean sweep. In his post-match conference, Guptill dedicated his century to his late father. 103 vs England – May 31, 2013

New Zealand took on England in the first ODI of the three-match series at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, London. While chasing 228 runs, Guptill smashed a gritty century. Guptill’s 103 set the tone for the rest of the series. New Zealand went on to win both the match and the series. 101 vs South Africa – December 23, 2012

Martin Guptill played a scintillating knock of 101 off just 69 balls against South Africa in the 2nd game of the three-match T20I series in 2012. Due to Guptill’s exceptional knock, New Zealand easily chased down the target of 166 runs and levelled the series 1-1.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here