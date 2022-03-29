MAT vs MOU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Zimbabwe T20 2022 Match 10 between Matabeleland Tuskers and Mountaineers: Matabeleland Tuskers (MAT) play against the Mountaineers (MOU) in the tenth match of the Zimbabwe T20 2022 on Tuesday, March 29. This game will be played at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare at 5:00 pm IST.

The Tuskers have managed to win only one of the four games they had played in this season. They lost their previous game against Southern Rocks by 28 runs and are now languishing at the bottom of the league standings with 10 points to their name.

The Mountaineers, on the other contrary, are the strongest team in the tournament. They are the only side to remain unbeaten with three back-to-back wins so far. The MOU-team beat the Southern Rocks by 13 runs (D/L method) in their previous game to consolidate their top spot in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Matabeleland Tuskers and Mountaineers; here is everything you need to know:

MAT vs MOU Telecast

Matabeleland Tuskers vs Mountaineers game will not be telecast in India.

MAT vs MOU Live Streaming

The Zimbabwe T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAT vs MOU Match Details

The match will be played at Takashinga Sports Club in Harare at 5:00 pm IST on Tuesday, March 29.

MAT vs MOU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Milton Shumba

Vice-Captain: Victor Nyauchi

Suggested Playing XI for MAT vs MOU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Clive Madande, Peter Moor

Batters: Donald Tiripano, Kevin Kasuza, Milton Shumba

All-rounders: Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Allan Chigoma

Bowlers: Victor Nyauchi, John Masara, Steve Chimhamhiwa

MAT vs MOU Probable XIs

Matabeleland Tuskers: Bright Phiri, Karabo Motlhanka, Milton Shumba, Allan Chigoma, Clive Madande (WK), Luke Longwe, Ainsley Ndlovu (C), John Nyumbu, Steve Chimhamhiwa, Sheunopa Musekwa Mgcini Dube

Mountaineers: Kevin Kasuza (C), Peter Moor, Spencer Magodo, Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Donald Tiripano, Shingi Masakadza (WK), Clive Chitumba, Victor Nyauchi, Tendai Chatara, John Masara

