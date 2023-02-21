MAT vs MWR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Zimbabwe T20 League 2023 match between Matabeleland Tuskers and Mid West Rhinos: The table-toppers Mid West Rhinos will square off against Matabeleland Tuskers in the Tuesday evening match of the Zimbabwe T20 League 2023. The match will be played at the Old Hararians in Harare.

Mid West Rhinos fought a battle with Southern Rocks in their opening match of the T20 Championship and registered a win by six wickets. It was an all-round performance by the team as the Rocks were restricted to only 122 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Chasing the score, Rhinos cruised to a win in 15 overs as Ryan Burl played a quickfire knock of 33 runs off 17 balls.

Coming to Matabeleland Tuskers, they also started their campaign with a win but are occupying second place in the standings due to a low net run rate. The team defeated Mashonaland Eagles by eight wickets by successfully chasing the score of 77 runs in 10.3 overs.

Ahead of the match between Matabeleland Tuskers and Mid West Rhinos, here is everything you need to know:

MAT vs MWR Telecast

Matabeleland Tuskers vs Mid West Rhinos game will not be telecasted in India.

MAT vs MWR Live Streaming

Zimbabwe T20 League 2023 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

MAT vs MWR Match Details

MAT vs MWR match will be played at the Old Hararians in Harare at 05:00 PM on February 21, Tuesday.

MAT vs MWR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ryan Burl

Vice-Captain: Tanunurwa Makoni

Suggested Playing XI for MAT vs MWR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Nyasha Mayavo, Clive Madande

Batters: Tarisai Musakanda, Eddie Byrom, Tanunurwa Makoni

Allrounders: Ryan Burl, Neville Madziva, Antum Naqvi

Bowlers: Ernest Masuku, Luke Jongwe, Michael Chiouya

MAT vs MWR Probable XIs

Matabeleland Tuskers: Tanunurwa Makoni, Clive Madande, Milton Shumba, Nkosana Mpofu, Luke Jongwe, Chris Mpofu, Tanatswa Behcani, Ernest Masuku, Tawanada Maposa, Ainsley Ndlovu, Allan Chigoma

Mid West Rhinos: Neville Madziva, Jonathan Campbell, Brandon Mavuta, Nyasha Mayavo, Tarisai Musakanda, Eddie Byrom, Ryan Burl, Antum Naqvi, Tashinga Musekiwa, Michael Chiouya, Carl Mumba

