MAT vs MWR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Zimbabwe Domestic T20 Competition 2022 Match 2 between Matabeleland Tuskers and Mid West Rhinos: Matabeleland Tuskers and Mid West Rhinos will face each other in Match 2 of the Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 Competition on Thursday, March 24. The game will be hosted at the Takashinga Sports Club, in Harare, at05:00 pm IST.

Tuskers were quite dominant in the Pro50 Championship 2021-22, as they won three and lost five of the eight games. They have a good mix of experienced stars like Sean Williams and Craig Ervine, plus youngsters such as Luke Jongwe and Brian Chari among others in their line-up and will look to do well in this T20 competition.

On the other hand, Mid-West Rhinos didn’t do well the Pro50 Championship. They managed just one win from eight games and finished at the bottom of the standings. They are relatively a younger squad, with Ryan Burl being the only big name in their line-up. However, the team has a lot of young and talented players and will look to start their campaign with a win under their belt.

Ahead of the match between Matabeleland Tuskers and Mid West Rhinos; here is everything you need to know:

MAT vs MWR Telecast

Matabeleland Tuskers vs Mid West Rhinos game will be not telecast in India.

MAT vs MWR Live Streaming

The Zimbabwe Domestic T20 Competition 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAT vs MWR Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Takashinga Sports Club, in Harare at 5:00 pm IST on Thursday, March 24.

MAT vs MWR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ryan Burl

Vice-Captain: Sean Williams

Suggested Playing XI for MAT vs MWR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nyasha Mayavo, Cunningham Ncube

Batters: Craig Ervine, Tarisai Musakanda, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Brian Chari

All-rounders: Sean Williams, Ryan Burl

Bowlers: Luke Jongwe, John Nyumbu, Carl Mumba

MAT vs MWR Probable XIs:

Matabeleland Tuskers: Cunningham Ncube, Clive Madande, Craig Ervine, Brian Chari, Milton Shumba, Nick Gubbins, Sean Williams, Ernest Masuku, Luke Jongwe, John Nyumbu, Ainsley Ndlovu

Mid West Rhinos: Nyasha Mayavo, Bright Matsiwe, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tarisai Musakanda, Prince Masvaure, Ryan Burl, Neville Madziva, Charles Kunje, Brandon Mavuta, Carl Mumba, Michael Chinouya

