BCCI Introduces Pay Equity Policy for Women Cricketers; Match Fee Set to be Same as Men Cricketers

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken a path-breaking decision, offering an equal pay scale to the Indian men and women contracted cricketers. Secretary Jay Shah made the announcement on Thursday, stating that the match fee for both men and women players will be the same.

“I’m pleased to announce BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing a pay equity policy for our contracted women cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian Cricket," Shah said in an official statement.

As per the newly introduced system, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will earn match fees of ₹15 lakh per Test, ₹6 lakh per ODI, and ₹3 lakh per T20I, the same as their male counterparts.

“The women cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind," he added.

