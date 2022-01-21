'Match-fixing May Indicate Dishonesty But Did Not Amount to Offence of Cheating': High Court Rejects Charge Sheet Against KPL Players, Team Official

The Karnataka High Court has rejected a charge sheet against three players and a team official of the Karnataka Premier League for the match-fixing charges during the 2018 and 2019 seasons of the domestic T20 league. In 2019, the Bengaluru Police Crime Branch started an investigation on alleged corruption in the KPL as three players and a team official were charged for their involvement in the matter.

However, the high court has quashed the charge sheet stating that match-fixing did not amount to the offence of cheating under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Match fixing may indicate dishonesty, indiscipline and mental corruption of a player and for this purpose, the BCCI is the authority to initiate disciplinary action. If the bye-laws of the BCCI provide for initiation of disciplinary action against a player, such an action is permitted but, registration of an FIR on the ground that a crime punishable under Section 420 IPC has been committed, is not permitted," the Karnataka high court ruled out.

Advertisement

The court further said that even the players and the official were involved in the match-fixing incident, they do not constitute an offence.

“Even if the entire charge sheet averments are taken to be true on their face value, they do not constitute an offence," the court observed.

Cricketers CM Gautam and Abrar Kazi, who played for the Ballari Tuskers team in Karnataka Premier League, along with Ashfaq Ali Thara, the owner of KPL team Belagavi Panthers, and Amit Mavi, a bookie based in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad are the four accused in the matter

Meanwhile, in 2020, the Karnataka cricket association suspended the Belagavi Panthers franchise from the league, whose owner Ali Ashfaq Tharawas arrested in connection with the scandal.

Advertisement

“For invoking offence under Section 420 IPC, the essential ingredients to be present are deception, dishonest inducement of a person to deliver any property or to alter or destroy the whole or any part of a valuable security," the High Court pointed out.

“It is true that if a player indulges in match fixing, a general feeling will arise that he has cheated the lovers of the game. But this general feeling does not give rise to an offence," the judge stated.

Allegedly it was franchise owner Ashfaq who asked Gautam to do the spot-fixing and offered him a heft amount to get a bowler from his team to leak more than 10 runs in the over during the KPL clash on August 22, 2019. Gautam allegedly accepted the offer and set up a deal with Abrar Kazi.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here