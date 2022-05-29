‘Matches Started at 8 PM, RR Used to Come at Around 7:25': Irfan Pathan Recalls Warne's Captaincy in IPL 2008

It’s been 14 years since Rajasthan Royals (RR) played in an Indian Premier League (IPL) final. Back in 2008, it was legendary Shane Warne’s team that clinched the inaugural title after defeating Chennai Super Kings at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. More than a decade later, Sanju Samson has got the opportunity to pay a tribute to the Australian cricketer who passed away earlier this year due to a heart attack.

On Sunday, RR will lock horns with Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2022 grand finale, scheduled to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams have showcased some great performances throughout the season, paving their way to the grand finale. If the Royals manage to clinch the big bounty, there would be no better way to pay homage to the legendary leg spinner.

Ahead of the much-awaited clash, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan recalled how Warne’s approach scripted a remarkable win for the Royals in the IPL 2008. In a conversation with Star Sports, Pathan revealed the games were supposed to commence at 8 PM in the evening while Warne & Co used to arrive at the venue at 7:25 PM.

“Rajasthan Royals were the only team that came to the stadium at around 7:25 PM. The matches were supposed to start at 8 PM! He was way ahead of his time. He knew that for the first time, there’s this tournament where a side is playing 14 matches. He thought, ‘players will get tired because it’s summer season and I won’t let that happen. I will conserve their energy’," Pathan recalled.

Pathan, who had represented Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) that year, further said whenever IPL will be discussed, the legendary Shane Warne will always be remembered.

“Our team (Punjab) used to arrive at the ground at 6 PM! We used to do extra practice! We still reached the semi-finals, so it wasn’t that bad, but Shane Warne had a different approach. He led them to a win and that will always be remembered. Whenever we talk about the IPL, we will remember him," said Pathan.

