Matthew Wade Faces Questions Over Possibility of Working with Justin Langer at the Hurricanes

Matthew Wade, captain of Hobart Hurricanes, was in the dark regarding the appointment of Ricky Ponting as Head of Strategy and is now warding off questions regarding Justin Langer becoming the franchise’s head coach.

Ponting considers Langer as a perfect fit for the vacant head coach’s position and has revealed a few days that he has been in discussions with his former teammate on the issue.

Wade, who is in Kandy, Sri Lanka, for a white-ball series, however, was happy with Ponting’s appointment.

Wade was part of the Australia national team that expressed discontent with Langer’s “intense" style of functioning, resulting in the coach being offered a six-month extension by Cricket Australia, which he rejected.

Now with the possibility of working under Langer looming, Wade is facing questions over Langer’s “intense" style of functioning and its impact on the Hurricanes.

“That was the feedback JL got when he was with the Aussie team," Wade told reporters when asked about his former coach.

“Whether or not that coaching style has changed or will change over the next period of time, the proof will be in the pudding.

“It’s hard to comment on what might or might not happen or what coaching style Justin might bring to whatever team he ends up coaching next. I can’t really dictate that too much," he was quoted as saying in a report by cricket.com.au.

Langer, who said he was “angry" and “deeply hurt by the media" during the entire contract saga, has recently indicated that it may be too early for him to return to coaching. He is presently writing his memoirs.

“I just wonder now whether it’s time for a new chapter, and doing something else," said Langer in an interview. “I love the game of cricket, but I’m excited to see what opportunities come up next."

