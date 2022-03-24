MAU vs CDS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cartama 2022 match between Madrid United and Costa Del Sol: Madrid United and Costa Del Sol will fight against each other on Thursday in the 11th match of the ECS T10 Cartama 2022. The much-hyped game will kick off at 06:00 pm IST at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The first encounter between the two sides was washed out without a ball being bowled.

Costa Del Sol are having a good time in the T10 Championship. They are yet to lose a game as they won their first four games while their last match was abandoned. With nine points, the team is at the top of the points table. Del Sol are on a winning spree owing to the brilliant performance by the bowlers.

On the other hand, Madrid United made a rough start. They lost their first two matches against Madrid CC while their one game against Costa was washed out. United are reeling at the second-last place and need to make a comeback in the tournament as the earliest.

Ahead of the match between Madrid United and Costa Del Sol; here is everything you need to know:

MAU vs CDS Telecast

Madrid United vs Costa Del Sol game will not telecast in India

MAU vs CDS Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Cartama 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAU vs CDS Match Details

The match will be hosted at Cartama Oval in Cartama at 06:00 PM IST on March 24, Thursday.

MAU vs CDS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Abdullah Farooq

Vice-Captain - Balaji Avinash Pai

Suggested Playing XI for MAU vs CDS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Andrew Comb

Batters: Kenroy Nestor, Mohammad Ashraf, Kamil Ahmed

All-rounders: Sameer Nayak, Ittfaq Ahmed, Louis Bruce, Balaji Avinash Pai

Bowlers: Abdullah Farooq, Robiul Khan, Bruce Reynolds

MAU vs CDS Probable XIs:

Madrid United: Robiul Khan, Abdullah Farooq, Mohammad Ashraf, Kashif Iqbal-Sayed, Mehedi Mamun, Waseem Majeed, Waqar Zafar Mirza (WK), Kamil Ahmed, Ittfaq Ahmed, Qadar Nawaz, Atif Muhammad

Costa Del Sol: Michael Kelly, Adetayo Atoloye, Kenroy Nestor, Sam Houghton, Andrew Comb, Louis Bruce, Balaji Avinash Pai, Sameer Nayak, Shafeer Mohammad, Bruce Reynolds, Maanav Nayak

