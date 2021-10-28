>MAU vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS L’Alfas del Pi T10 match no. 6 between Madrid United and Sporting Alfas: In match no. six of the ongoing ECS L’Alfas del Pi T10 tournament, Madrid United (MAU) take on familiar foes Sporting Alfas on Thursday, October 28. The game will be hosted at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club at 02:30 PM IST. Both sides had played two matches against each other in the last season where Sporting Alfas emerged victorious on both occasions.

The ECS T10 Alicante 2020 winners Madrid United have a win and a loss to their name in the ongoing ECS L’Alfas del Pi T10 competition so far. The team lost their season opener against Intellectuals CC, as they failed to defend 108 runs posted by them. However, they went to win the next match against Thursday’s opponents via Golden Ball rule, after the scores were tied.

Meanwhile, after starting the season on high with an eight-wicket victory against Intellectuals CC, the Sporting Alfas failed to retain that momentum as they went on to lose the second match against the same opponent. Despite having a decent outing, they narrowly lost their third game against Madrid United in a golden ball thriller. They will be keen to get back to winning ways in this match.

Ahead of the match between Madrid United and Sporting Alfas; here is everything you need to know:

>MAU vs SPA Telecast

The Madrid United vs Sporting Alfas game will not be telecast in India.

>MAU vs SPA Live Streaming

The match between Madrid United and Sporting Alfas will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>MAU vs SPA Match Details

Madrid United will face Sporting Alfas at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club at 02:30 pm IST on Thursday, October 28.

>MAU vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Kamil Ahmed

>Vice-captain: Jack Perman

>Suggested Playing XI for MAU vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Kamil Ahmed

>Batters: Jack Perman, Abdul Kalam Azad, Tyler Hogan, Richard Tedder

>All-rounders: Antonio Brown, Ittfaq Ahmed, Waqar Ashraf

>Bowlers: Darren Walker, Jake Sunderland, Robiul Khan

>MAU vs SPA Probable XIs

>Madrid United: Kamil Ahmed, Hamid Abdul, Ittfaq Ahmed (C), Abdul Kalam Azad, Robiul Khan, Jahidul Islam, Shazzad Hossain, Rashid Abbasi, Sukhi Singh (WK), Joban Singh, Richard Tedder

>Sporting Alfas: Rhys Fowler (WK), Phil Pennick (C), Tyler Hogan, Jack Perman, Waqar Ashraf, Antonio Brown, Jamshaid Ahmad, Darren Walker, Jake Sunderland, Paul Quinlan, Jamie Roper

