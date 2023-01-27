'May You Become World Champions': Jhulan, Jay Shah Congratulate Shafali & Co for Entering U-19 T20 WC Final

The India Under-19 women’s team inched one step closer to scripting history as they defeated New Zealand in the semi-finals of the ongoing Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup on Friday. Chasing a modest 108-run target, opener Shweta Sherawat smashed an unbeaten 45-ball 61 and stitched a crucial 62-run stand with Soumya Tiwari to guide India home in a must-win contest.

India restricted New Zealand to 107 for nine with Parshavi (3/20) leading a disciplined bowling effort after skipper Shafali Verma won the toss and elected to bowl. Chasing 108, the women in blue romped home comfortably after Sehrawat produced a scintillating 45-ball unconquered knock which was studded with 10 hits to the fence.

India’s victory in the semi-finals created quite a buzz on social media. Former pacer Jhulan Goswami took to Twitter and congratulated Shafali & Co on their historic success.

“With fearless and brilliant efforts, Our #INDWU19 has won against #NZWU19 and entered into the finals of #U19T20WorldCup. May you continue the streak and become the world champions," Jhulan tweeted.

BCCI Secretary also congratulated the team for making it to the final of the inaugural Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

“Huge cheers for our young women representing #TeamIndia, as they breezed past the #BlackCaps to become the first team to qualify for the Final of the #U19T20WorldCup. Congratulations @BCCIWomen," Shah tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket fans also showered praise on the Girls in Blue following their terrific win over New Zealand. Here’s how the netizens reacted.

Following the early exit of Shafali (10), who has not performed as per expectations in the tournament, Sehrawat and Soumya Tiwari (22) added 62 runs to take them to the threshold of victory.

Sehrawat and Gongadi Trisha (5) then completed the job with the former bringing up the winning runs with a four off Browning as India scored 110 for 2 in 14.2 overs. Parshavi was adjudged the Player of the Match for her three-wicket haul.

India will face the winner of the other semifinal between England and Australia.

