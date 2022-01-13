Mayank Agarwal Has Technical Faults, Will Get More Exposed in Overseas Conditions: Ajit Agarkar

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar criticized opener Mayank Agarwal overseas form with the bat and said he wasted a chance to perform well in the ongoing Test series against South Africa. Mayank has an outstanding 83.90 average in home Tests with 839 runs in 7 matches, while the situation is not the same in the overseas conditions. In 12 Test matches away from home, Mayank has scored just 590 runs in 12 matches at an underwhelming average of 25.65.

He has just hit one half-century in the last 14 Test innings in overseas conditions. He started the ongoing tour on a high note with a 60-run knock in the first innings of the Centurion Test but he will finish the tour with only 135 runs in 6 innings.

Agarkar admitted that it’s tough to tackle Kagiso Rabada when he is good rhythm but Mayank has some technical faults.

“He has wasted a chance because he started the series well. It is not easy when Rabada is in such good rhythm, the way he was bowling, but he [Mayank] has technical faults. He gets out in the same way and he will get more exposed, especially, in overseas conditions."

Agarkar further talked about Mayank’s dismissal in the second innings of series decider.

“He could have done very little with this ball because it was close to the off-stump on a good length, moved away slightly after pitching and bounced as well. Mayank Agarwal has not played much in overseas conditions as well because he is the third or fourth opener," explained Agarkar.

The lead of 13 that India managed was less about the quantum and more about the psychological advantage that they gained and despite losing Mayank Agarwal (7) and KL Rahul (10) cheaply, the visitors scored runs at a fair clip to reach 57 for 2 at stumps.

Skipper Virat Kohli (14 batting) and Cheteshwar Pujara (9 batting), with a cumulative experience of 194 Tests, have the responsibility of taking the team to a winning total.

