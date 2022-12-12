Mayank Agarwal Shares First Pic of Son Aayansh, Calls Him "Gift of World"

Mayank Agarwal introduced the world to his newborn son Ayansh with a tweet. The tweet featured a photo of Mayan and his wife Aashita Sood holding the newborn. Mayank and Aashita tied the knot in 2018 after dating for seven years. “With our hearts full of gratitude, we introduce Aayansh. The first Ray of light, a part of US & a Gift of God 08.12.2022," Mayank wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

Former cricketer RP Singh and India pacer Navdeep Saini dropped down their congratulatory messages for the couple in replies. Mayank’s fans also shared their good wish for the family.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Mayank, who captained Punjab Kings in the last IPL season, was released by the franchise ahead of the mini-auction for the next year. The Bengaluru-born opener has registered himself at a base price of Rs 1 crore ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction, which will take place on December 23 at Kochi. Shikhar Dhawan will be taking up the captaincy role for Punjab in IPL 2023.

Agarwal has had a decent career in the Indian Premier League, scoring a total of 2331 runs in 113 matches across all seasons.

The Kings splashed Rs 12 Crore on the talismanic batter ahead of the IPL 2022 as KL Rahul decided to part ways with them for greener pastures. In light of these developments, Mayank Agarwal was given the leadership role but failed to make an impression.

Also Read | Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma Likely to Lose Central Contracts; Promotion to Surya, Shubman: Report

Advertisement

Agarwal scored 196 runs from 13 matches in the 2022 edition of the IPL at an average of 16.33 along and a strike rate of 122.5. He seemed like a pale shadow of himself compared to the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League where he amassed 441 runs.

Mayank Agarwal has featured in 21 tests for the Indian national team so far. During that period, he scored 1488 runs, averaging 41.33 with the highest score of 243. He has four centuries, two double centuries as well as six half-centuries to his name in the Indian jersey in Test matches.

Advertisement

In the 50-over format, the 31-year-old has only represented India five times with a cumulative total of 86 runs at a paltry average of 17.2. His ODI career seems far less flattering than his test career with India presently.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here