Flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya was delighted to win his first match as the Indian captain. It was a comprehensive 7-wicket victory for the visitors as Ireland failed to defend the target of 109 in a rain-curtailed 12 overs a side 1st T20I match at The Village, Dublin. Pandya and Co played dominant cricket with the bat and chased it down with 16 balls to spare.

The 28-year-old was appointed India’s captain in the absence of other senior players who are currently in England for the postponed fifth Test match.

India vs Ireland 1st T20I Match Highlights

Advertisement

Pandya said that it was very important for the young Indian side to start with a victory and he was delighted with it.

“Great to start a series with a win. For us as a team, it’s very important to start with a win. Quite happy with it," Pandya said at the post-match press conference.

Young pace sensation Umran Malik also got the chance to make his international debut on Sunday but it was not the ideal one for him as he leaked 18 runs in his first over and Hardik didn’t bring him back to the attack.

Pandya said that he used Umran in the middle overs as the young pacer was more comfortable bowling with the old ball. However, he hinted that Umran will get another chance in second T20I where he might get chance to bowl his full quota of overs.

“He’s been fantastic for his franchise (Umran Malik). But I felt, also had a chat with him, he’ll be more comfortable with the older ball. Ireland batted fantastically, had to go back to our main bowlers. Maybe next game he’ll have a full chance," Pandya added.

Meanwhile, Ireland posted a formidable 108/4 after losing their top three wickets for just 22. Harry Tector played an astonishing knock of unbeaten 64 runs to help the hosts post a challenging total in front of India in a rain-curtailed 12 overs a side clash. Tector played some glorious shots against the Indian bowlers who might have underestimated him.

Advertisement

Also Read | IRE vs IND: Former Cricketer Explains Why Deepak Hooda Was Preferred Over Sanju Samson

The Indian captain was impressed with Tector’s batting performance and wants Ireland cricket to take care of him.

Advertisement

“Some of the shots Harry played had me in awe. Look forward to him developing and taking Irish cricket again," he concluded.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here