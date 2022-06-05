'Maybe They Don't Believe That Bengal Players Can do Well': Wriddhiman Saha Takes Dig at KKR Scouts

Days after Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya urged Kolkata Knight Riders to include more players from the state, India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha has taken a shot at the IPL franchise, saying maybe their management doesn’t have faith in ‘Bengal players’.

In the past KKR, a two-time IPL winners, have boasted of some high-profile players from Bengal including the current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, Manoj Tiwary, Mohammed Shami, Saha among others. However, it’s been long since a Bengal cricketer has represented KKR.

“You need to see if KKR’s scouts and management have enough faith in Bengal players. Maybe they don’t believe that Bengal players can do well," Saha told Sportskeeda when asked if KKR should be giving chances to players from the state.

Earlier this week, Dalmiya said he wishes to see more Bengal players donning the purple of KKR. “We would love to see more Bengal players in KKR. I had raised the issue of reviving the catchment area concept in IPL in BCCI," Avishek said on the sidelines of an event in Kolkata.

Saha, 37, also dismissed the constant speculations surrounding his playing career saying age cannot be a barrier to a ‘fit cricketer’.

“I find it really funny. I don’t believe age can be a barrier for a fit cricketer. It’s not fair if you don’t say anything to less fit players and target a fitter player all the time only because he’s in his late thirties," Saha said.

The wicketkeeper-batter had a fruitful season with IPL newbie Gujarat Titans as he went on to win IPL 2022 with them. Saha scored 317 runs in 11 innings including three half-centuries.

“Everyone said that Gujarat bought discarded and unsold players, but here we are (laughs)! We never tried to prove anyone wrong. It was business as usual for us and we kept things simple by taking one match at a time. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion and we fully respect that," Saha said.

