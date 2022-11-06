'Maza Aa Raha Hai': Sehwag, Tendulkar, Wasim Akram Left Amazed as Netherlands Stun South Africa by 13 Runs

The ‘Chokers’ tag once again got attached to the South African cricket team as they crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. They suffered a 13-run defeat at the hands of the Netherlands which shattered their semi-final hopes. South Africa’s loss paved India’s way into the next round while either Pakistan or Bangladesh will be the second semi-finalist from Group 2.

The Netherlands recorded one of their biggest victories in world cricket. Sent into bat, the Dutchmen rode on a collective effort from its top-order to post 158 for 4. Colin Ackermann top-scored with a 26-ball unbeaten 41, while Tom Cooper made 35 off 19 balls. In reply, the Netherlands bowlers rose to the occasion and restricted South Africa to 145 for 8 with Brandon Glover (3/9) scalping three batters.

The Proteas were taken aback by the defeat while the cricket fraternity was left amazed by Netherlands’ game. The likes of Sachi Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag lauded the Dutchmen for knocking out the South African while former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram extended his best wishes for Babar Azam & Co for the game against Bangladesh.

Here’s how the cricketing fraternity reacted:

India are slated to face Zimbabwe in their last Super 12 game in Melbourne on Sunday. Since South Africa bowed out and the Men in Blue are through to the semis, the clash at MCG is going to be a dead rubber. However, the Indian fans will gather in large numbers to cheer for Rohit Sharma & Co as more than 80,000 tickets are sold out already.

