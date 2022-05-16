'McCullum's Fearless Cricket Was to Keep Your Brains Aside and Just Keep Hitting'

Brendon McCullum’s aggressive captaincy made a lot of noise back in 2015 when he led the Blackcaps to ICC World Cup final where they lost the match to Australia. But times have changed and how. As of now, his head coach stint wasn’t able to produce the results that were expected. With too much chop and change and allegations of CEO’s interference, McCullum’s style of functioning has come into question. So much so that former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt even slammed him for ‘senseless cricket’

“McCullum has some issues. He knows one way. He won’t look at the pitch, the venue, what can we score, how much we need for a particular opposition. He just says play freely, score quickly. He starts senseless cricket in the garb of fearless cricket at times," Butt said while replying to a fan query.

“You need to give leverage to the team. When you make someone a captain, he is allowed to make mistakes. The captain is not your peon, who will follow all your commands," said Butt. He looked back at Kiwi’s sting at Lahore Qalandars during PSL 2017 and 2018. The side ended up on the bottom of the points table on both occasions.

“We saw a lot of that in Lahore Qalandars. The meaning of McCullum’s fearless cricket was to keep your brains aside and just keep on hitting without looking back. If you have lost 7 out of 10 wickets with 15 overs remaining, he still wanted the team to play that attacking way. Lahore gave a lot of chances to him but his method didn’t work out. That kind of tactic can work on good pitches but it’s not a remedy for all conditions. As a coach, you must plan for all conditions," Butt added.

KKR are sitting in the lower half of the table with their chances of making it to the playoffs looking very slim.

