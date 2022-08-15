MCG Lights Up In Tricolor To Commemorate India's 75th Independence Day | See Pic

India is celebrating its 75th Independence day and the country’s sportspersons are not far behind when it comes to celebrating the most important day in the history of our nation. Since morning, a number of cricket icons like Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Indian team skipper Rohit Sharma have congratulated their fans on social media, but such is the stature of modern India that even foreigners are celebrating India’s iconic day.

The Melbourne Cricket Grounds or the MCG—which is known as the home of Cricket Australia lighted itself in the tricolors. Sharing the picture on Twitter, the official handle said:

“Tonight, we’re lighting up to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence."

PM Modi addressed the nation on Monday after hoisting the flag at the Red Fort in New Delhi. He urged people to focus their energy on the five resolutions of making India a developed nation, removing every trace of bondage, taking pride in its heritage and unity, and fulfilling their duties in the next 25 years.

“By the 100th year of Independence, we have to work with the vision of accomplishing what our freedom fighters dreamt of. I urge the youth to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives to the development of the nation. We will work towards even the development of the entire humanity. That is the strength of India," he said.

