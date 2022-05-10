MD vs HS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs for Green Afghanistan One Day Cup Maiwand Defenders vs Hindokush Strikers , May 10, Khost Cricket Stadium, 10 AM IST

MD vs HS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Tuesday’s Green Afghanistan One Day Cup match between Maiwand Defenders vs Hindokush Strikers: Hindokush Strikers are set to kick off their journey in the Green Afghanistan One Day Cup as they will take on Maiwand Defenders tomorrow, at the Khost Cricket Stadium, in Afghanistan.
Maiwand Defenders come into the fixture after securing a 10-run win against Pamir Legends in a nail-biting contest. Mohammad Shahzad (70 off 102 balls) and Darwish Rasooli (84 off 90 balls) helped Maiwand Defenders in reaching a total of 254 in 50 overs.
In reply, Pamir Legends could manage to score 244 runs losing 9 wickets in 50 overs. Yamin Ahmadzai and Qais Ahmad picked up three wickets each in the game to earn terrific start for their side Maiwand Defenders in the tournament.
Ahead of the match between Maiwand Defenders vs Hindokush Strikers; here is everything you need to know:
MD vs HS Telecast
Maiwand Defenders vs Hindokush Strikers game will not be telecast in India.
MD vs HS Live Streaming
The Green Afghanistan One Day Cup tournament will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
MD vs HS Match Details
The MD vs HS match will be played at the Khost Cricket Stadium, Khost, Afghanistan on Tuesday, May 10, at 10:00 am IST.
MD vs HS Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Rahmanullah Zadran
Vice-Captain: Zahir Khan
Suggested Playing XI for MD vs HS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Wicketkeeper: Afsar Zazai
Batters: Darwish Rasooli, Riaz Hassan, Rahmanullah Zadran, Sadiq Atal
All-rounders: Ijaz Ahmadzai, Karim Janat
Bowlers: Zahir Khan, Fareed Ahmad, Yamin Ahmadzai, Ibrahim Rahimzai
Maiwand Defenders vs Hindokush Strikers Possible XIs
Maiwand Defenders United Predicted Line-up: Mohammad Shahzad (wicketkeeper), Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Noor Ali Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmanullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Yamin Ahmadzai, Ibrahim Rahimzai
Hindokush Strikers Predicted Line-up: Afsar Zazai (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Asif Musazai, Sadiq Atal, Farhan Zakhil, Karim Janat, Jamshid Khan, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Zahir Khan, Yousuf Zazai, Fareed Ahmad
