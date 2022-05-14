MD vs PAL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Afghanistan One Day Cup 2022, May 14, 10 AM IST

MD vs PAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Afghanistan One Day Cup 2022 match between Maiwand Defenders and Pamir Legends: Maiwand Defenders and Pamir Legends will have a go at each other for the second time in the Afghanistan One Day Cup 2022 on Saturday at the Khost Cricket Stadium. In their first encounter, Defenders scored a win by ten runs. Pamir Legends were unsuccessful in chasing the target of 255 runs as Yamin Ahmadzai took a three-wicket haul.

After losing to Maiwand Defenders, Pamir Legends scored another defeat against Hindokush Strikers by three runs. They were let down by the batters as the team registered only 164 runs on the scoreboard in the first innings. Two back-to-back losses have pushed the team to the bottom of the points table.

Coming to Maiwand Defenders, they lost their second game to Hindokush Strikers by 80 runs. The team will hope to come up with a much better batting performance on Saturday to make a comeback to the winning ways. With two points, Defenders are second in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Maiwand Defenders and Pamir Legends, here is everything you need to know:

MD vs PAL Telecast

Maiwand Defenders vs Pamir Legends game will not be telecast in India

MD vs PAL Live Streaming

The Afghanistan One Day Cup 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MD vs PAL Match Details

MD vs PAL match will be played at the Khost Cricket Stadium at 10 AM IST on May 14, Saturday.

MD vs PAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Darvish Rasooli

Vice-Captain: Gulbadin Naib

Suggested Playing XI for MD vs PAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Ikram Alikhil

Batters: Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahid, Hazratullah Zazai, Darvish Rasooli

Allrounders: Gulbadin Naib, Samiullah Shinwari, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam

MD vs PAL Probable XIs

Maiwand Defenders: Noor Ali Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Suliman Safi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Darvish Rasooli, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Aftab Alam, Wafadar Momand, Sharafuddin Ashraf

Pamir Legends: Amir Hamza, Abdul Hadi (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Samiullah Shinwari, Saifullah Safi, Sayed Shirzad, Bilal Sami, Shabir Noori, Gulbadin Naib

