“Me Toh Lunga Usko...Aur Jisko Baithna Hoga Bahar Woh Baith Sakte He": Ravi Shastri's Strong Statement On A Pacer

India former coach Ravi Shastri opined about his Indian pacer choices for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Before the fourth T20I against West Indies, Shastri was in conversation with Fan Code and admitted that he would have picked Arshdeep Singh in the squad for his variety bowling and would join the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami in the pace attack.

While talking about Singh, Shastri said, “I think very close to because India need variety. And in Australia, left-armers normally do a good job. There is bounce and the angle that he creates. He will be an ideal foil when you look at the Indian attack. It should have Bhuvi, Jasprit, Shami and then if you put him in the mix and all you might know that he might play in one of the games given the opportunity."

The 23-year old pacer was added to the Indian side after 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). During the 2022 season, he had managed to impress veterans and experts in just a few appearances. His ability to bowl in the death overs and deliver yorkers caught selectors eyes.

He was then boarded for both, England and West Indies tour. In the fourth T20I against West Indies, Singh picked three wickets for 12 runs in 3.1 overs in India’s 59-run series-clinching win in Florida. However, there’s still a debate around whether he will be selected for World Cup or not.

“Me toh lunga usko. Me variety ke liye lunga aur jisko baithna hoga bahar woh baith sakte he. If there are four pacers picked there I would pick three right-armers and one left-armer and one all-rounder which is Hardik Pandya. Jasprit and Bhuvi are certainties and I feel Shami will get the nod," Shastri said.

2022 T20 World Cup is about to begin in just two months. Ahead of that, India already have 11 fast bowlers auditioning for the World Cup squad with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel appearing most often for the side. While Kumar and Patel are most likely to get tickets for Australia. But a big question hangs on other players on whether they will make it to World Cup or not.

Before the World Cup, there is also Asia Cup and bowlers’ performance in the tournament would matter a lot as it will form basis for their selection in the final squad for the major event in October.

