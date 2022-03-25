ME vs MAT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Zimbabwe T20 2022 match between Mashonaland Eagles and Matabeleland Tuskers: Mashonaland Eagles and Matabeleland Tuskers will go one-on-one against each other in the third match of the Zimbabwe T20 2022. Both the teams will be well versed with the playing conditions as the match will be played at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on Friday,

Mashonaland Eagles made a rough start to the league by losing their first match to the hands of Mountaineers by six wickets. The team was let down by the batters as they scored only 93 runs in their allotted 20 overs. The middle-order batters disappointed the team most as they lost their wickets cheaply.

Matabeleland Tuskers also had a forgettable start in the T20 Championship. They suffered a loss against Mountaineers in their opening game by six wickets. Clive Madande and Milton Shumba gave the team a good total as they scored 55 and 67 runs respectively. However, the bowlers failed to defend 158 runs in 20 overs.

Ahead of the match between Mashonaland Eagles and Matabeleland Tuskers; here is everything you need to know:

ME vs MAT Telecast

Mashonaland Eagles vs Matabeleland Tuskers game will not telecast in India

ME vs MAT Live Streaming

The Zimbabwe T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ME vs MAT Match Details

The match will be played at Takashinga Sports Club in Harare at 05:00 PM IST on March 25, Friday.

ME vs MAT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Richard Ngarava

Vice-Captain - Milton Shumba

Suggested Playing XI for ME vs MAT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Clive Madande

Batters: Chamu Chibhabha, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Milton Shumba, Bright Phiri

All-rounders: Wesley Madhevere, Brad Evans

Bowlers: Luke Jongwe, John Nyumbu, Tapiwa Mufudza, Richard Ngarava

ME vs MAT Probable XIs:

Mashonaland Eagles: Chamu Chibhabha, Wesley Madhevere, Brad Evans, Marshall Takodza, Richard Ngarava, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Kudzai Maunze, Daniel Jakiel, Tapiwa Mufudza, Malcolm Chikuwa, Tanaka Chivanga

Matabeleland Tuskers: Sheunopa Musekwa, Steve Chimhamhiwa, Bright Phiri, Allan Chigoma, Clive Madande, Luke Jongwe, John Nyumbu, Ainsley Ndlovu, Karabo Motlhanka, Milton Shumba, Cunningham Ncube

