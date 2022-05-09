ME vs SSCS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 Micoud Eagles vs Soufriere Sulphur City Stars,  May 10, Gros Islet, 12 AM IST

ME vs SSCS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 match between Micoud Eagles vs Soufriere Sulphur City Stars: Micoud Eagles are set to kick off their St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 campaign tomorrow as they are slated to face Soufriere Sulphur City Stars in the eighth match of the tournament. The match is scheduled to be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. Both the teams are placed in Group A along with three other teams.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

Previously, Micoud Eagles had won three of their five matches in this tournament.

On the other hand, Soufriere Sulphur City Stars had secured victories in two matches out of the four games they had played.

Ahead of the match between Micoud Eagles vs Soufriere Sulphur City Stars; here is everything you need to know:

ME vs SSCS Telecast

The ME vs SSCS game will not be telecast in India.

ME vs SSCS Live Streaming

The St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ME vs SSCS Match Details

The ME vs SSCS match will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on Tuesday, May 10 at 12 am IST.

ME vs SSCS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Lanse Sammy

Vice-Captain: Murlan Sammy

Suggested Playing XI for ME vs SSCS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Julian Sylvester

Advertisement

Batters: Jervan Charles, Mervin Wells, Xytus Emmanuel

All-rounders: Bradley Tisson, Kuston Jules, Murlan Sammy, Shani Mesmain

Bowlers: Lanse Sammy, Micheal Charlery, Wayne Prospere

Micoud Eagles vs Soufriere Sulphur City Stars Possible XIs

Micoud Eagles Predicted Line-up: Mervin Wells, Kuston Jules, Erwin Lubin, Dunte Fontenell, Murlan Sammy, Lanse Sammy, Micheal Charlery, Darren Sammy, Darren Sammy Jr, Kern Xavier, Ted Jonas

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars Predicted Line-up: Dalius Monrose, Julian Sylvester (wicketkeeper), Ashely Hippoltye, Jervan Charles, Xytus Emmanuel, Bradley Tisson, Shani Mesmain, Wayne Prospere, Trevor Edward, Acquinas Sylvester, Zende Lionel

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here