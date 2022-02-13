Meet Kaviya Maran, The Owner of IPL Franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kaviya Maran made her presence felt at the franchise’s auction table across the two days despite the presence of some of the biggest names from the world of cricket. Sitting alongside the likes of Tom Moody, Muttiah Muralitharan, Simon Katich among others, it was Kaviya who grabbed the eyeballs at the IPL mega auction and became one of the top trends on social media and across search engines in India.

>So who is Kaviya Maran?

Kaviya, who is the daughter of media baron Kalanithi Maran and is the co-owner of SRH, belongs to a high-profile family of businessmen and politicians. the 2016 IPL winners. She has often been clicked cheering her team from the stands during IPL. Kalaniti is the grand-nephew of the late Muthuvel Karunanidhi who was a popular politician and a former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

Apart from cricket, she also is involved with Sun Music and FM channels of the network. She first hit the headlines at IPL auction when Kaviya began trending as the SRH Mystery girl on social media.

SRH are aiming to rebuild their squad having retained three players including Kane Williamson, Umran Malik and Abdul Samad ahead of the mega auction. On the first day of the two-day auction, SRH spent a whopping Rs 10.75 crore to buy West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran as he became their costliest purchase on Saturday.

The team endured a miserable show last season as they managed to win just three of their 14 matches and finished last in the eight-team event. Midway through the season, they also sacked Australia batting star David Warner as their captain and then dropped him from the playing eleven before deciding against retaining him.

