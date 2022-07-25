Meet Krunal Pandya and wife Pankhuri Sharma's new born son, Kavir Krunal Pandya

India all-rounder Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma announced the birth of their baby boy on Sunday, July 24. The couple posted images of themselves cradling their newborn on their social media handles.

Krunal tied the knot with model Pankhuri, a model, in 2017 after dating for several years. Pankhuri has been travelling with her husband and was seen cheering for him during the Indian Premier League matches.

Krunal adores his nephew Agastya, the son of his younger brother Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic. He frequently posts images and videos of himself and Agastya on social media.

Krunal and Pankhuri have named their son, ‘Kavir’.

The India cricketer posted images of the couple along with their newborn on Twitter and captioned it “Kavir Krunal Pandya". The couple can be seen embracing their baby as congratulatory wishes poured in for them.

The post has gone viral and has already garnered over 50,000 likes on Twitter.

Hardik also celebrated the occasion by congratulating his brother and sister-in-law on Instagram. The Gujarat Titans skipper wrote, ‘Love you babies’ in his Instagram Stories and tagged both Krunal and Pankhuri.

Krunal last featured for India against Sri Lanka in July 2021. After making his debut in 2018, the all-rounder has played 5 ODIs and 19 T20Is for India. On his ODI debut against England, he smashed a 26-ball fifty to score the fastest half-century by a player on debut.

He emerged as a reliable player during his stint with the IPL side Mumbai Indians and has won several IPL titles with them. Currently, he is playing for the Lucknow Super Giants after he was not retained by MI in the auctions. The Gujarat born had a splendid season with the Super Giants, scoring 183 runs and scalping 10 wickets as he led them to the playoffs in their first ever IPL season.

Krunal has signed with the English county club Warwickshire for the Royal London Cup One Day Championship, which is scheduled for August 2 to 23. In this summer’s Royal London Cup competition, Warwickshire will play eight group-stage matches, four of which will be played in Edgbaston. The top three counties from the group stage advance to the knockout stages.

