Meet Mukesh Kumar Who Got Entry Into India's Pace Attack For ODI Series Against South Africa

Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar received his maiden international call-up as the BCCI on Sunday announced the squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa. In the absence of senior starts, the selectors gave chances to several youngsters to showcase their skills as Mukesh also get included in the squad after impressing many in the domestic circuit.

Mukesh had a sensational show with the ball in the Ranji Trophy where he claimed 20 wickets in 5 matches for Bengal. Currently playing for the Rest of India in Irani Cup match against Saurashtra, the 28-year-old claimed four wickets in the first innings to restrict the opposition to 98. His terrific spell just a couple of days before the squad announcement might have left a big impression on the selectors as he got the nod ahead of Umran Malik for the South Africa ODIs.

The right-arm pacer has claimed 109 wickets in 30 first-class matches in his career so far. While his list A numbers are not that impressive with 17 wickets in 18 matches at an average of 44.00.

Mukesh is yet to make his IPL debut but the maiden international call-up might bring the attention of the franchise owners to him ahead of the next year’s auction.

In 17 T20 matches, the Bengal pacer has 19 scalps under his kitty at an economy of 7.25.

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan has been named captain of the squad which will play ODIs against the Proteas on October 6, 9 and 11 in Lucknow, Ranchi and New Delhi respectively.

India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar

