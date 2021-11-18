Meet Rachin Ravindra, New Zealand Cricketer, Named after Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar

Several Indian origin players including the likes of Ish Sodhi, Jeet Raval and Jeetan Patel have represented the New Zealand men’s national cricket team over the years. On Wednesday, during the first T20I match between India and New Zealand, another Indian origin player – Rachin Ravindra – took the field against Men in Blue in Jaipur. Ravindra, however, failed to do any wonders with the bat as he was dismissed for the individual score of 7 runs by ace Indian seamer Mohammed Siraj. Despite his failure with bat, Ravindra attracted the attention of cricket enthusiasts of the country due to his name. Ravindra’s first Rachin is a portmanteau of two Indian batting greats Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar.

Ravindra was born to Indian parents Ravi Krishnamurthy and Deepa Krishnamurthy, who moved to New Zealand in the early 1990s. Ravindra’s father is a software engineer and also the founder of the Hutt Hawks Club in New Zealand. They currently live in New Zealand’s capital Wellington.

Ravindra was also part of New Zealand’s 2016 Under-19 World Cup and the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup squad.

He signed his first contract with Wellington during the 2018-19 season. He made his List A debut for New Zealand A side against Pakistan A in October 2018. He smashed his first maiden List A century for Wellington in the 2019-20 Ford Trophy. In the same season, he scored his first First-Class century while playing in Plunket Shield.

Ravindra was also part of the New Zealand squad, which won the World Test Championship by defeating India in the final earlier this year. However, he did not feature in the playing XI of New Zealand for the said match.

He made his international debut in September 2021 against Bangladesh. He was dismissed for a golden duck in his debut match by Mahedi Hasan as New Zealand lost the match by seven wickets.

So far, he has played 6 T20Is and scored 54 runs while taking five wickets.

