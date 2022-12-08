Mehidy Hasan Miraz Disturbs Stumps Resulting in Two No-balls in a Row During 2nd ODI

No-balls aren’t a novelty. A bowler guilty of bowling two back-to-back no-balls isn’t either. However, being called after disturbing the stumps at the non-striker’s end, two times in a row, is certainly a rarity.

A similar incident happened during the second ODI between Bangladesh and India in Dhaka on Wednesday when allrounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz hit the stumps at his end while bowling the fifth delivery of the 21st over and as a result the umpire called it a no-ball.

Mehidy produced another no-ball after he tripped and disturbed stumps once again off his very next attempt. He might have been a little embarrassed but the 25-year-old pulled off an incredible show with the bat earlier in the contest as he pulled his team back from the depths of 69/6 at one stage.

He produced a remarkable effort with the bat to help his side in reaching a challenging total of 271/7. The all-rounder smashed eight boundaries and four sixes to notch his maiden ODI ton and remained unbeaten on 100 at the end of the innings.

Mehidy also became only the second player to score a century while batting at No. 8 or lower. Previously, Irish cricketer Simi Singh had become the first cricketer to claim a ton against South Africa while batting at No. 8 a year back.

Coming back to the second ODI, Bangladesh’s Mahmudullah played another fine knock of 77 and forged a crucial partnership of 148 with Mehidy. The excellent stand is also the highest for the seventh-wicket stand against India in men’s ODIs.

Indian allrounder Washington Sundar picked up three wickets in the game. while pacers Umran Malik and Mohammed Siraj scalped two wickets each.

Star India batter Virat Kohli departed early during the run chase after scoring just five runs. Shreyas Iyer played a brilliant knock of 82 but he was dismissed by Mehidy in the 35th over. And the left-arm spinner later dismissed wicketkeeper KL Rahul as well.

Mehidy eventually conceded just 46 runs after bowling 6.1 overs in an all-round performance.

India captain Rohit Sharma scored a blistering half century late in the chase to bring his side back in the contest. However, his efforts proved to be futile as India could only reach 266/9 in 50 overs.

