Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team And Live Streaming: How to Watch BBL 2022-23 Coverage on TV And Online in India?

Melbourne Renegades will take on the Adelaide Strikers at the Marvel Stadium on January 24, Tuesday. The Big Bash League 2022-23 match is scheduled to start at 1:45 IST. The Renegades are currently fourth in the BBL table with 12 points from 13 games, including six wins and seven losses.

The Melbourne-based outfit were involved in a high-scoring encounter in their last BBL encounter against Perth Scorchers. Despite the valiant efforts of Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh, Renegades succumbed to a 10-run defeat. The Melbourne Renegades have lost their last two games on the trot and would be hoping to bounce back against the Strikers.

The Strikers themselves are witnessing a dismal run of form, losing their last four matches in a row. Incidentally, their last victory was against the Melbourne Renegades on January 10, in a tense encounter. The team from Adelaide managed a competitive total of 202 on the night, edging past Melbourne by 20 runs.

Advertisement

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game between Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers.

When will the BBL 2022-23 contest between Melbourne Renegades (REN) andAdelaide Strikers (STR) start?

The game is scheduled to be played on January 24, Tuesday.

Where will the Big Bash League match Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR) be played?

Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR) fixture will be played at the Marvel Stadium, Melbourne.

What time will the Big Bash League match Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR) begin?

The match will begin at 01:45 pm IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast the Big Bash League match Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR)?

The Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR) match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League match Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR) match?

The Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR)match is available to be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website in India.

REN vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Aaron Finch

Vice-Captain: Will Sutherland

Suggested Playing XI for REN vs STR Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sam Harper, Harry Nielsen

Batters: Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Adam Hose, Jonathan Wells

Allrounders: Matt Short, Colin de Grandhomme, Will Sutherland

Bowlers: Tom Rogers, Wes Agar

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Possible XIs

Melbourne Renegades probable playing XI: Shaun Marsh, Martin Guptill, Sam Harper, Aaron Finch, Matt Critchley, Will Sutherland, Jack Prestwidge, Jonathan Wells, Tom Rogers, Corey Rocchiccioli, David Moody

Adelaide Strikers probable playing XI: Travis Head, Matt Short, Thomas Kelly, Alex Carey, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Harry Nielsen, Benjamin Manenti, Cameron Boyce, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here