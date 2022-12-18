Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Big Bash League 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Melbourne Renegades will take on Sydney Thunder at the Marvel Stadium on Sunday. The Renegades would be riding high after claiming a convincing victory over the Brisbane Heat in the opening game of this season. Nic Maddinson shone with the bat scoring 87 runs which also landed him the Player of the Match award.

Akeal Hosein led the bowling department for Melbourne Renegades picking up three wickets at the cost of 14 runs in his four overs. Strengthened by these performances, the Melbourne-based side are currently in second on the BBL table with two points after one game.

Also Read: Adam Gilchrist Readies For “Tough Summer" Without Shane Warne, Andrew Symonds In BBL Commentary Box

Advertisement

The Sydney Thunder also got off to a winning start this campaign against Melbourne Stars. However, they were subjected to one of the most humiliating losses in their last encounter as their batting order crumbled in an emphatic fashion against the Adelaide strikers. The Sydney-based outfit lost by a huge margin of 124 runs and were bowled out for a total of 15 runs, chasing a target of 140 runs.

The Renegades would fancy their chances against Sydney Thunders who are on the back of a crushing loss.

Ahead of the match between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder, here is all you need to know

When will the Big Bash League match Melbourne Renegades (MR) vs Sydney Thunder (ST) start?

The game is scheduled to be played on December 18, Sunday.

Where will the Big Bash League match Melbourne Renegades (MR) vs Sydney Thunder (ST) be played?

The Melbourne Renegades (MR) vs Sydney Thunder (ST) fixture will be played at the Marvel Stadium, Melbourne.

Advertisement

What time will the Big Bash League match Melbourne Renegades (MR) vs Sydney Thunder (ST) begin?

The match will begin at 1:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Big Bash League match Melbourne Renegades (MR) vs Sydney Thunder (ST) match?

The Melbourne Renegades (MR) vs Sydney Thunder (ST) match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League match Melbourne Renegades (MR) vs Sydney Thunder (ST) match?

Advertisement

The Melbourne Renegades (MR) vs Sydney Thunder (ST) match is available to be streamed live on the Sony LIV app.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder Possible Starting XI:

Melbourne Renegades probable playing XI: Sam Harper, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Andre Russell, Nic Maddinson (c), Jonathan Wells, Akeal Hosein, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kane Richardson

Sydney Thunder probable playing XI: Oliver Davies, Alex Hales, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Jason Sangha (c), Daniel Sams, Matthew Gilkes, Brendan Doggett, Chris Green, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gurinder Sandhu

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here