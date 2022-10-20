Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heats Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heats Women WBBL Live

Melbourne Renegades Women and Brisbane Heats Women will face-off in the 12th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022. Brisbane Heats Women are coming into this match after recording two successive victories. Brisbane’s Georgia Redmayne and Grace Harris are in red-hot form.

Moreover, Jess Jonassen and Amelia Kerr provide a great balance to the side. Few will bet against Brisbane Heats on Friday. But Melbourne Renegades Women are no pushovers and Brisbane Heats wouldn’t want to take anything for granted.

The likes of Hayley Matthews and Sophie Molineux can change the complexion of the game in just a few overs. There is very little to choose between both the teams and the match promises to be an enthralling contest.

Ahead of the riveting WBBL match between Melbourne Renegades Women and Brisbane Heats Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the WBBL match between Melbourne Renegades Women and Brisbane Heats Women be played?

The WBBL match between Melbourne Renegades Women and Brisbane Heats Women will be played on October 21, Friday.

Where will the WBBL match between Melbourne Renegades Women and Brisbane Heats Women be played?

The WBBL match between Melbourne Renegades Women and Brisbane Heats Women will be played at the Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide.

What time will the WBBL match between Melbourne Renegades Women and Brisbane Heats Women begin?

The WBBL match between Melbourne Renegades Women and Brisbane Heats Women will begin at 6:30 am IST, on October 21.

Which TV channels will broadcast the WBBL match between Melbourne Renegades Women and Brisbane Heats Women?

The WBBL match between Melbourne Renegades Women and Brisbane Heats Women will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the WBBL match between Melbourne Renegades Women and Brisbane Heats Women?

The WBBL match between Melbourne Renegades Women and Brisbane Heats Women will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

MR-W vs BH-W Probable Playing XI:

MR-W Predicted Playing Line-up: Josie Dooley, Erica Kershaw, Hayley Matthews, Courtney Webb, Evelyn Jones, Rhiann ODonnell, Sophie Molineux, Carly Leeson, Shabnim Ismail, Georgia Prestwidge, Sarah Coyte

BH-W Predicted Playing Line-up: Georgia Redmayne, Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Laura Kimmince, Ellie Johnston, Amelia Kerr, Jess Jonassen, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel, Charli Knott, Jess Kerr

