Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Women’s Big Bash League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

It will be a Melbourne derby on Sunday in the Women’s Big Bash League as the Renegades take on the Melbourne Stars at the Junction Oval. The Stars have won just two matches this season and are heading into the 10th match of their disappointing campaign. One of those two triumphs against their derby rivals Melbourne Renegades. Nicole Faltum and her women will be looking to salvage a win and try to reignite their dull campaign.

Meanwhile, the Renegades also have not had a season to remember. Languishing in the penultimate position in the points table, the Renegades have lost eight matches in the campaign. Their batting has been utterly disappointing throughout the season. In hindsight, their chances of qualifying for the knockouts look almost done and dusted.

A washout seems most likely on Sunday as rain is predicted in Melbourne.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Women’s Big Bash League match between Melbourne Renegades Women and Melbourne Stars Women; here is all you need to know:

What date will the Women’s Big Bash League match between Melbourne Renegades Women and Melbourne Stars Women be played?

The Women’s Big Bash League match between Melbourne Renegades Women and Melbourne Stars will take place on November 13, Sunday.

Where will the Women’s Big Bash League match between Melbourne Renegades Women and Melbourne Stars be played?

The Women’s Big Bash League match between Melbourne Renegades Women and Melbourne Stars Women will be played at Junction Oval in Melbourne.

What time will the Women’s Big Bash League match between Melbourne Renegades Women and Melbourne Stars Women begin?

The Women’s Big Bash League match between Melbourne Renegades Women and Melbourne Stars will begin at 8:10 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women’s Big Bash League match?

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Women’s Big Bash League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Women’s Big Bash League match?

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Women’s Big Bash League match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Women Possible Starting XI:

Melbourne Stars Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum (c & wk), Sasha Moloney, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Reid, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Day

Melbourne Renegades Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Hayley Matthews, Chamari Athapaththu, Josephine Dooley (wk), Sophie Molineux (c), Courtney Webb, Carly Leeson, Rhiann O’Donnell, Sarah Coyte, Georgia Prestwidge, Ella Hayward, Shabnim Ismail

