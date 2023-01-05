Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs

Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers will face off in the 31st game of the Big Bash League on January 6. Adam Zampa-led Melbourne Stars have been relegated to the last place on the points table after they lost five out of their seven matches in the tournament. Moreover, they were particularly poor in their last match against the Renegades.

Stars couldn’t chase down the target of 142 runs and fold up for just 108 runs. Although Zampa has bowled well, the team has failed to coalesce around him. Time is running out for the Stars and they will be aiming to salvage their campaign on Friday.

Also Read: ‘World Cup Still 9 Months Away, Can’t Have Just 20 Players’

Advertisement

On the other hand, Sydney Sixers played very well in the tournament. The likes of James Vince and Jordan Silk are in imperious form. Sixers have a well-balanced squad and they will be the favourites to triumph against Melbourne Stars at the iconic MCG.

Ahead of the BBL match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the BBL match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers be played?

The BBL match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers will be played on January 6.

Where will the BBL match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers be played?

The BBL match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time will the BBL match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers begin?

The BBL match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers will begin at 1:00 pm IST on January 6.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast the BBL match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers?

The BBL match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

ALSO READ | ‘I was Devastated’- Shreyas Iyer Recalls The Moment When He Received Rishabh Pant’s Accident News

How do I watch the live streaming of the BBL match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers?

The BBL match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Advertisement

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Joe Clarke

Vice-Captain: Sean Abbott

Suggested Playing XI for Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Joe Clarke

Batters: Hilton Cartwright, Moises Henriques, James Vince, Jordan Silk

All-rounders: Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott

Bowlers: Ben Dwarshius, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Predicted Playing XI:

Advertisement

Melbourne Stars: Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Marcus Stoinis, Tom Rogers, Beau Webster, Joe Clarke, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Campbell Kellaway, Luke Wood, Adam Zampa

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe, Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Jordan Silk, Moises Henriques, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshius, Jackson Bird, Izharulhaq Naveed

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here