Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: Check out Live Streaming details and Fantasy Cricket Tips for Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, Big Bash League, January 25

Sydney Thunder will be aiming to boost their play-offs chances when they take on Melbourne Stars at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Melbourne Stars are at the bottom of the points table and have no chance of progressing to the next round. Adam Zampa and Co will be playing for their pride and for providing something to cheer for their fans. Although both the teams are coming into this game after losing their last match, Sydney Thunder will be the favourites to win.

Sydney Thunder boasts of in-form batters like Oliver Davies and Alex Ross. David Warner is also due for a big score and MCG has been a happy hunting ground for him in the past. Therefore, Melbourne Stars will have to get his wicket early on. The likes of Nathan Coulter-Nile, Luke Wood and Adam Zampa will have to step up on Wednesday.

Ahead of the BBL match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the BBL match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder be played?

The BBL match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder will be played on January 25.

Where will the BBL match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder be played?

The BBL match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

At what time will the BBL match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder begin?

The BBL match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder will begin at 1:45 pm IST on January 25.

Which TV channels will broadcast the BBL match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder?

The BBL match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the BBL match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder?

The BBL match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Joe Clarke

Vice-Captain: Daniel Sams

Suggested Playing XI for Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Joe Clarke

Batsmen: Hilton Cartwright, Oliver Davies, David Warner

All-rounders: Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting

Bowlers: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Chris Green, Usman Qadir, Gurinder Sandhu

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Predicted Playing XI:

Melbourne Stars: Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Marcus Stoinis, Tom Rogers, Beau Webster, Joe Clarke, Liam Hatcher, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Campbell Kellaway, Luke Wood, Adam Zampa

Sydney Thunder: Oliver Davies, David Warner, Blake Nikataras, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Joel Davies, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Usman Qadir, Gurinder Sandhu

