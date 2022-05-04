MEM vs KZLS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 match between Mid-East Metals and Kabul Zalmi Stars: Mid-East Metals and Kabul Zalmi Stars will play against each other in the plate quarter-final four match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 on Wednesday, May 4.

Mid-East Metals ended at the fourth place in the Pool-Cross standings. They won just one out of three league games. Mid-East Metals ended their campaign in the league round with a loss against table-toppers Interglobe Marine by six wickets. They scored only 98 runs in their 10 overs and Metals easily chased the score within nine overs.

Speaking of Kabul Zalmi Stars, they also collected two points in the league round. Stars are occupying the second-last place in the Group C points table. The team scored a big win over Rehan Khan Events in the first pre-quarter-final match by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between Mid-East Metals and Kabul Zalmi Stars, here is everything you need to know:

MEM vs KZLS Telecast

MEM vs KZLS match will not be telecast in India.

MEM vs KZLS Live Streaming

Mid-East Metals vs Kabul Zalmi Stars game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MEM vs KZLS Match Details

Mid-East Metals vs Kabul Zalmi Stars contest will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 11:45 PM IST on May 4, Wednesday.

MEM vs KZLS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ali Anwar

Vice-Captain- Muhammed Dawood

Suggested Playing XI for MEM vs KZLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Muhammed Dawood

Batters: Rizwan Khan, Irfan Ashraf, Sagheer Afridi, Amjad Khan

All-rounders: Tehran Khan, Ali Anwar, Abdul Lateef

Bowlers: Faizan Ali, Hazrat Bilal, Irfan Ullah

MEM vs KZLS Probable XIs:

Mid-East Metals: Rizwan Khan, Ateeq Ur Rahman (wk), Ali Anwaar (c), Faizan Awan, Irfan Ashraf, Adnaan Maqsood, Faris Faisal, Muhammed Asif, Faizan Ali, Tehran Khan, Hazrat Bilal

Kabul Zalmi Stars: Abdul Khalique, Sagheer Afridi, Waseem Akram, Abdul Lateef (c), Irfan Ullah, Amjad Khan, Rafeeq Zaman, Noor Ayobi, Hidayatullah, Unaib Rehman, Muhammed Dawood (wk)

