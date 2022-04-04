MEM vs PHT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 match between Mid-East Metals and Prim Height Transport:

Mid-East Metals Marine (MEM) will be keen to get back on track when they take on a resurgent Prime Height Transport (PHT) on Tuesday. The game will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah at 01:15 AM IST.

Both Group B teams have had a contrasting run to their campaign in the ongoing tournament. MEM suffered a massive 70-run defeat at the hands of Interglobe Marine (IGM). They will be eager to open their account with a win here. Team-PHT, on the other hand, had a solid start by defeating Rehan Khan Events by 39-runs. However, they could not sustain the winning momentum as IGM beat them by four wickets in the following game.

Both sides will be aiming to bag crucial two points in this match and fans can check the MEM vs PHT Dream11 and possible Predicted XIs here:

Ahead of the match between Mid-East Metals and Prim Height Transport; here is everything you need to know:

MEM vs PHT Telecast

Mid-East Metals vs Prim Height Transport game will not be telecast in India

MEM vs PHT Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 will be streamed live on the Fan Code app and website.

MEM vs PHT Match Details

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah at 09:15 AM IST on Tuesday, April 5.

MEM vs PHT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: M. Bilal

Vice-Captain: K.Khawaja

Suggested Playing XI for MEM vs PHT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: R. Gul, M. Dawood

Batters: H. Altaf, S. Afridi, A. Noor

All-rounders: M. Bilal, R. Zaman, K.Khawaja

Bowlers: H.Bilal, A.Anwaar, M. Arshad

MEM vs PHT Probable XIs:

Mid-East Metals: A.Ur Rehman (WK), A.Sharma, H.Altaf, A.Noor, I.Ashraf, K.Khawaja, T.Khan, F.Awan, H.Bilal, A.Anwaar, F.Ali-I

Prim Height Transport: R. Gul, M. Dawood, S. Afridi, R. Zaman, M. Bilal, N. Ayobi, A. Latif, M. Arshad-I, R. Khaliq, F. Ghulam, A. Ullah-I

