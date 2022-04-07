MEM vs RKE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 match Mid-East Metals and Rehan Khan Events: On Friday, the Mid-East Metals (MEM) lock horns with Rehan Khan Events (RKE) in a Group B clash of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022. The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium .

MEM have played two games in this tournament, they lost the season opener by 70 runs to Interglobe Marine (IGM). But they shed the disappointment by winning the following game by four wickets over Prime Height Transport (PHT) and open their account in the competition.

Rehan Khan Events, on the other hand, have lost both their opening games are currently ranked fourth on the Group points table. They lost the first game by 39 runs to PHT, before IGM defeated them by 10 wickets. Their bowling has not been up to the mark and they need to find the rhythm to bag some points.

Ahead of the match between MEM vs RKE; here is everything you need to know:

MEM vs RKE Telecast

Mid-East Metals vs Rehan Khan Events game will not be telecast in India.

MEM vs RKE Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MEM vs RKE Match Details

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah at 1:15 am IST, April 8.

MEM vs RKE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Muzamil Khan

Vice-Captain: Faizan Awan

Suggested Playing XI for MEM vs RKE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Faheem Farham

Batters: Awais Noor, Vinod Raghavan, Nouman Khan, Ahmed Samir

Allrounders: Rehan Khan, Faizan Awan, Khurram Khawaja

Bowlers: Ali Anwaar, Hazrat Bilal, Muzamil Khan

MEM vs RKE Probable XIs

Mideast Metals: Ateeq Ur Rehman, Haroon Altaf, Nouman Khan, Ali Anwaar, Khurram Khawaja, Irfan Ashraf, Faizan Ali, Hazrat Bilal, Faris Faisal, Faizan Awan, Awais Noor

Rehan Khan Events: Vinod Raghavan, Muhammad Faheem Farham, Ahmed Samir, Mohsin Raza, Rehan Khan, Muzamil Khan, Ahmed Raza, Rakesh Rawat, Wasee Ur Rehman, Irfan Muhammad, Syed Asif Raza

