Memes Galore as Australia Displace India And Return to Top of Test Rankings Due to ICC Glitch

An error on the ICC website led to a meme galore on Twitter after it showed India at the top of Test Rankings on Wednesday afternoon while Australia returned to the numero uno spot in the evening. For a few hours, India were ranked 1 team across formats but it came out as a shocker for many cricket fans when ICC updated the list later in the day as Rohit Sharma and Co. slipped below the Aussies.

According to the earlier update, India (115) were four rating points ahead of Australia (111) in the Test rankings. But the latest rankings are showing Australia at the top with 126 points, while the Asian giants are right behind them with 115 points.

The fans on Twitter had a field day after the big glitch by International Cricket Council.

Meanwhile, India need to win the four-match Border Gavaskar Trophy 3-1 or 3-0 to make the final.

Among individuals, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin jumped to the second spot in the Men’s Test Bowlers Rankings following his eight-wicket show against Australia in Nagpur.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who made a successful comeback after almost five months due to a knee injury, has moved up to the 16th position, courtesy his player-of-the-match winning effort in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series-opener.

The spin duo haunted Australia in the first Test between by sharing 15 wickets between them as India won by an innings 132 runs inside three days.

Ashwin ensured India wrapped up a stunning victory before tea on the third day, as the veteran off-spinner took 5/37 in the second innings to go with 3/42 earlier in the match.

The 36-year-old is 21 rating points behind Australia captain Pat Cummins and is contention to return to the No.1 ranking for the first time since 2017.

