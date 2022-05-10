'Memorable Evening Nevertheless': Jasprit Bumrah After Fiery Spell Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Jasprit Bumrah produced a stellar bowling show on Monday as he picked up five wickets during an IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders. The speedster’s terrific spell eventually went in vain as Mumbai Indians suffered a 52-run defeat. On Tuesday, Bumrah posted a photo of the match-ball with his bowling figures written on it. “Disappointed with last night’s result but a memorable evening nevertheless," he wrote in the caption.

The match against Kolkata was Bumrah at his absolute best. He brought variation, speed, and those stunning yorkers to the fore. Jasprit Bumrah bowled four overs, took five wickets and conceded just 10 runs.

Batting first, Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders had posted 165 runs losing nine wickets in 20 overs. Kolkata’s opening batter Venkatesh Iyer (43 runs off 4 balls) and Nitish Rana (43 off 26 deliveries) helped their side in reaching the total.

The target seemed achievable but Mumbai failed to kick off their run chase as they lost their skipper Rohit Sharma in the first over of the innings. Mumbai never seemed confident enough to reach the target as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Ishan Kishan (51 runs off 43 balls) did put up a fight but his valiant batting ultimately proved to be inconsequential as the five-time IPL champions could only manage to score 113 in 17.3 overs.

Both Mumbai Indians and Jasprit Bumrah haven’t achieved much success this IPL. The 28-year-old pacer has so far bagged 11 wickets from 11 matches this edition of the T20 league.

Former cricketers and fans were all excited to see Bumrah firing all cylinders.

Yuvraj Singh tweeted the popular form is temporary, class in the permanent argument. “Jassi jaisa koi nahin," he wrote.

The International Cricket Council’s official account talked about how India’s fortuned in the T20 World Cup are linked with the fast bowler.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri wrote, “Daddy showing who is the boss. Hope the young boys are watching. Class is permanent."

Wasim Jaffer wrote that when on song, there’s no one like Jasprit Bumrah.

There was never any doubt that Jasprit Bumrah will shine with the ball. His form bodes well both for Mumbai Indians and Team India.

